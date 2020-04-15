KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When you go to the store, you see two types of people: those who wear a face mask and those who don't.

The CDC recommends people wear masks when they leave their homes, but it's not a requirement for the public.

That includes most grocery store employees and their customers.

But people want to see others taking health precautions seriously.

"I was appalled that people were going to the grocery store with no mask, no gloves and that even the employees at the stores were not wearing masks and gloves," said Dr. William Smith, CEO of Alliance for Multispecialty Research and a Knoxville cardiologist.

RELATED: Publix aisles are now one-way to increase social distancing

He said it's unsafe for workers to go without PPE

"This is exactly the kind of behavior that will keep coronavirus around," said Smith.

But Dr. Martha Buchanan who leads Knox County's Health Department said people are doing a pretty good job.

"I've really been impressed with the level of conscientiousness I see in the grocery stores and places where I have to go to get my groceries," she said. "They're cleaning areas frequently, the high touch areas, and that's really important in reducing the risk for this disease"

Big chain stores like Walmart, Kroger and Pilot Flying J have all said they're providing masks for workers and encouraging them to wear them.

RELATED: Here's how much your homemade mask may protect you

Walmart released a statement last week saying mandatory mask use is on a store-by- store basis: "We are making face masks mandatory in many communities where we are seeing elevated cases, as we recently did in the New Orleans area."

But again, for most stores in East Tennessee, it's not a requirement.

The health department can't force anyone to wear a mask.

"Under current CDC guidance wearing a mask in public is simply a recommendation and we'll continue to follow that guidance from the CDC," said Buchanan.

Walmart and Food City are two of several chains working to install Plexiglas protective guards at check out aisles for employee and shopper protection.

Many store also have reminders on the ground of where to stand in line to stay six feet apart.