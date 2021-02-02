Maryville City Schools to relax mask policies for staff in elementary classrooms

The district said the decision was based in large part on the decreasing number of active cases and an increasing number of vaccinated individuals.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — Starting Friday, April 16, Maryville City Schools said it will allow elementary staff members to make the personal choice to wear or stop wearing masks.

It also expects to gradually relax mask policies in the coming weeks for staff and students, according to the district.

The district said employees who have elected to not take the vaccine or have health compromised conditions can still wear masks. It also encourages staff to wear them when close, direct contact cannot be avoided and to continue safe practices of engagement.