Maryville College will require COVID-19 vaccines for most students & staff this fall

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College will require most faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall, though there will be exceptions for medical, religious, and personal preference reasons.

The news came in a memo to the campus community Monday from President Bryan F. Coker.

“We have previously shared the College’s intention to have a fully in-person experience this fall, and for that to occur, a significant majority of our campus population must be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the memo read. “These vaccines, which have been deemed safe and effective by the scientific and medical communities, prevent people from becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus, and inhibit asymptomatic spread," Coker said in the memo.

The college wants everyone vaccinated before Aug. 1, 2021. Incentives are being offered to students who get the vaccine early.

Online forms have been created for students and employees to report vaccination information or an exemption.

The memo said that masks and physical distancing may still be required if that is the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Tennessee Department of Health. However, people who are vaccinated will not have to quarantine during the fall semester unless they develop symptoms.

Coker said that the decision to require the vaccine, with exceptions, was arrived at after deliberation, research and consultation with scientific and medical experts. The goal for the campus is herd immunity, he said.

“While we respect the decisions of students and families who decide not to be vaccinated at this time, it is important for the health of our campus this fall – and for our ability to return to more normal operations – that the majority of the campus population receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” the president explained.