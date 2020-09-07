x
Masks now mandatory at popular Knoxville farmers' markets

Free, disposable masks will be available to guests or you can choose from a selection of locally-made, reusable masks for a suggested donation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Masks will now be required at farmers' markets operated by Nourish Knoxville.

Starting Wednesday, anyone attending the markets at Mary Costa Plaza on Wednesdays & Saturdays and the New Harvest Farmers' Market on Thursdays will be required to wear a face covering.

"We feel as though this change in practice won't be popular but is in the best interest of the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, vendors, and staff," Nourish Knoxville said in a statement.

The markets reopened in April with social distancing guidelines in place and with all vendors wearing masks.