Masks now required for indoor areas of Zoo Knoxville

Masks will be required in zoo bathrooms, restaurants, indoor viewing areas and the gift shop. They are not mandatory in outdoor areas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Starting July 1, most visitors to Zoo Knoxville must wear masks inside indoor areas of the zoo, to comply with Mayor Indya Kincannon's executive order.

On Monday, Mayor Kincannon issued Executive Order 19 which mandates masks inside any buildings owned by the City of Knoxville. That includes the zoo's restrooms, indoor viewing areas, restaurants and the Zoo Shop.

Beginning on Wednesday, visitors who are ages 12 and up must have a mask when they enter the zoo. The zoo will ask visitors to show them their masks when they enter and they will have disposable masks available for $1 for anyone who needs one.

Masks will still not be required in outdoor areas.