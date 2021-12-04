Mayor's chief of staff: Mask mandate still applies in some parts of government center, some city workers will prefer to wear masks

Glenn Jacobs' chief of staff issued the memo early Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs may have declared an end to the county's mask mandate, but that doesn't mean everyone in the vast government building where he works can or will carry on without them, a memo Wednesday shows.

City of Knoxville employees and court personnel share the workspace in the City County Building downtown with county workers.

Jacobs' chief of staff, Dwight Van de Vate, issued the note at 7:18 a.m. Wednesday for "staff and directors in the City County Building."

"The City County Building is a multi-tenant facility owned by the Public Building Authority (PBA)," Van de Vate's memo states.

"Some of the other tenants in the building, including those from the City of Knoxville and the court system continue to prefer that masks be worn. Considering that, PBA has left a mask requirement in place for the common areas of the building (elevators, hallways, mezzanine), and we ask that all county employees comply with the request. Should PBA’s requirement change, we will let everyone know as quickly as possible."

The public also has been required for months to wear a mask when entering the government center.

Jacobs announced Tuesday afternoon he was ending the county mask mandate, following Gov. Bill Lee's lead to discontinue restrictions in place for for the vast majority of Tennessee counties.

Lee also said major metro counties such as Knox should consider ending their restrictions by May 28.

Jacobs chose to act sooner. The Mayor's Office said Wednesday Jacobs and Van de Vate "met with (Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan) and spoke a number of times with her about the mask mandate before a decision and subsequent announcement was made."

The mayor also checked with the law department, according to the Mayor's Office, and it determined "the decision to lift the mandate rests with the mayor."

The mayor didn't address what officials have previously said was Buchanan's authority to keep a mask mandate in place. The Health Department said Tuesday it was still seeking clarification on what Lee's moves meant for Knox County.

WBIR was seeking clarification Wednesday on the city's position.

Both city and county workers operate throughout the multi-level building. Most courts also operate there, and the state Supreme Court has continued to impose restrictions inside all courts.

Knox County jurors were being selected Wednesday morning for a trial in a socially distanced manner with the mask rule in place.

The county mayor's staff, including the law department, operate on the east side of the sixth floor. The city mayor's staff operates on the west side of the sixth floor.

"Understand that this announcement is in no way intended to suggest that masks are or are not effective, nor is it intended to suggest that masks should not be worn," Van de Vate's note to staff states. "Instead, it reflects the Mayor’s long-stated position that these decisions are best left to individual businesses and organizations.

The note continued: "As the Governor stated yesterday, Tennessee has done a remarkable job in taking the pandemic from a public health crisis to a managed health condition. It is not, however, over. It remains incumbent upon all of us to be diligent in following the guidance offered by federal and state authorities, as well as the Knox County Health Department. The Health Department continues to do exceptional work under difficult circumstances, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude."

More "guidance" likely will be forthcoming, the chief of staff wrote.

In his announcement Tuesday, Jacobs noted businesses can continue to impose a mask mandate as they see fit. Knox County Schools also controls its own fate in dictating the use of masks for students and staff, Jacobs noted.

The school system had a mask mandate in place through the summer. The school board will review its stance Friday in a specially called meeting, according to a Wednesday announcement.

Also Wednesday, the town of Farragut announced it was lifting COVID-related restrictions at Farragut Town Hall and the community center based on Lee's recommendations.