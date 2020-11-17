MEDIC is out of the convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients

For COVID-19 patients, convalescent plasma from someone who has recovered can be transfused into someone who is still sick.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — As hospitalizations from COVID-19 reach record numbers in East Tennessee, a key treatment is in short supply.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center, which supplies convalescent plasma to local hospitals to treat patients with COVID-19, told 10News on Tuesday that is completely out.

For COVID-19 patients, convalescent plasma from someone who has recovered can be transfused into someone who is still sick. In some cases, the passive transfer of antibodies can help the sick patient recover.

MEDIC said it's currently back-ordered 50 units, which is more than double its daily maximum.

If you have recovered from COVID-19, you can donate plasma to help treat others if you qualify. Click here for more information.