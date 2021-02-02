MEDIC bringing back its COVID Convalescent Plasma collections

MEDIC stopped collecting CCP in late March because there was a nationwide stock available and because the patient numbers had decreased, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center will restart its COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) collections starting on September 7.

MEDIC stopped collecting CCP in late March because there was a nationwide stock available and because the patient numbers had decreased, officials said.

According to MEDIC officials, there are now less than 10,000 units in the national supply.

MEDIC will collect, process, and distribute CCP for its 24 hospitals in the region.

“This is a great opportunity for our community members to rally and help one another,” said director of communications Kristy Altman. Regional numbers have been rising steadily and we are shipping dozens of units every day to our hospitals. If someone has had COVID and is recovered, this is an excellent opportunity for them to help someone.”

A press release states that potential donors must have had a positive lab test within the past six months to be eligible to donate.

Donors must also be symptom-free for 14 days prior to donating. Potential donors who have been vaccinated may donate if they received the vaccine after their COVID-19 recovery, officials said.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 865-521-2682. The qualifying paperwork can be found at www.medicblood.org.

Masks or face coverings are required at all donor centers and community drives.