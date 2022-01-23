Second Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic to be held, flyers can be distributed in Knox County schools

The first Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic was held on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Over 360 people were vaccinated with 197 of those being children between the ages of 5-11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A second Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic intended for children who received their first dose at the original Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Mega Vaccine Clinic, created by the New Direction Health Care Solutions team and sponsored by the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and the Knox County Health Department will be held at the John T O'Connor Center at 611 Winona Ave. in Knoxville from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The first Mega Children's Vaccine Clinic was held on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. Over 360 people were vaccinated with 197 of those being children between the ages of 5-11.

Even though this clinic is intended for children who need a second dose or booster, all family and community members are encouraged to attend and receive any version of the vaccine they need.

In a letter to all KCS principals, it was announced that permission was granted for New Direction Health Care Solutions and its authorized representatives to distribute information flyers regarding the clinic.

The letter did state some stipulations with the distribution of flyers:

"It is a policy of Knox County Schools that classroom instruction will not be disrupted or interrupted. This includes disruption to school traffic patterns during drop-off and pick-ups both before and after school. "

"Permission is granted to New Direction Health Care Solutions for program information for the 2021-2022 school year only"

"Principals will use their discretion regarding participation with this program on their campus. This permission letter does not require a principal to participate in the program or activity"

"Per policy (Policy C-180) a disclaimer must be placed on each flyer that states (verbatim): 'The Knox County Board of Education and Knox County Schools do not sponsor or endorse this advertisement or solicitation.'"

All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available.