Memorial outside City County Building honors COVID-19 victims

The county and city mayors took part in a brief ceremony Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city and county have set up a small memorial outside the City County Building that pays tribute to those who have died from COVID-19.

The white flags on the lawn at 400 Main St. symbolize the more than 300 people in the county who have died since March in the county. The number of white flags will be updated weekly.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Mayor Indya Kincannon attended a brief ceremony Wednesday afternoon marking the new memorial.

"We must honor those who have died and let families know that they are not alone,” Kincannon said. “So many people in our community are experiencing loss because of the pandemic, but no loss is greater than the passing of a loved one.”

“COVID-19 has taken friends, families and neighbors from us and has altered thousands of other lives in our community in one way or another as well,” Jacobs said. “Many are facing real grief and we want to show them that their loved ones are not forgotten and that they’re not just a number. Together, let us mourn these losses and work to stop more in the future.”