Metro Health Department issues Public Health Order 8, mandating masks in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Michael Caldwell of the Metro Nashville Health Department has issued Public Health Order 8, mandating the use of face coverings and/or masks in public.

The order goes into effect Monday, June 29, at 12:01 a.m.

Masks/face coverings must be worn when in indoor and outdoor public spaces, but are not required in the following settings and circumstances:

By any child aged 12 years or younger. Any child younger than two years old must not wear a face covering because of risk of suffocation. Parents and caregivers must supervise the use of face masks by children to avoid misuse.

In outdoor public spaces unless maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible

While engaged in outdoor work or recreation, such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, unless maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible

By those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering. No person declining to wear a face covering because of a medical condition shall be required to produce verifying medical documentation

Within one's own or another’s motor vehicle, provided the vehicle is not being used for public transportation or a vehicle for hire

Within educational institutions, public and private K-12 schools, private colleges and universities, trade schools, post-secondary, and technical colleges, provided K-12 schools comply with the conditions in Nashville Plan: A Framework for a Safe, Efficient and Equitable Return to School, as outlined at https://news.mnps.org/nashvilles-plan-for-reopening-schools/

By those working alone in separate office spaces or in non-public workplaces that have more than adequate area for social distancing based on the size of and number of people in the space (either indoors or outdoors). Such persons must be prepared to wear a face covering when interacting with others in groups of 6 or more persons or in groups of any size where social distancing of more than six (6) feet cannot be consistently maintained

When wearing a face covering poses a safety risk or security risk. "Safety risk" includes, but is not limited to, where wearing a face covering may pose a risk to persons working on ladders or at height, wearing other respiratory protection, engaging in heavy physical exertion, operating heavy equipment, or operating in an environment where a face covering hinders communications. “Security risk” includes, but is not limited to, an activity or transaction where establishing the identity of the customer or employee is important. However, employers are encouraged to structure work to promote social distancing and limit close contact as much as possible within workplaces where Face Coverings may pose such risks

When eating or drinking in public at a restaurant, bar, or other food or beverage establishment

While in a place of worship. Places of worship are strongly encouraged to follow the health guidelines in paragraph 3 of Governor Lee’s Executive Order No. 38, issued on May 22, 2020; and

While in a building or indoor space owned, managed, or leased by the State of Tennessee or federal government

The Metropolitan Board of Health voted at a specially called meeting Friday, June 26 to develop a Public Health Order mandating masks/facial coverings be worn in public. Board members set a deadline to complete the Order by 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

The move comes at a time where Nashville and Tennessee has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.