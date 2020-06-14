Metro Health issues citations to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk, 13 other businesses for violating emergency orders

The health department says Kid Rock's bar served people seated at the bar and failed to observe proper social distancing inside.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Public Health Department has issued a citation to Kid Rock's Honky Tonk for not following emergency orders.

The health department says Kid Rock's bar served people seated at the bar and failed to observe proper social distancing inside.

Director of the Metro Public Health Department, Dr. Michael Caldwell, visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during a court appearance.

Dr. Caldwell, along with other health officials, have met previously with management of Kid Rock's to provide guidance on what is and is not allowed by the bar to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.