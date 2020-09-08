Metro Nashville PD: 18 citations, 3 arrests made in Day 2 of enforcing mask mandate

This comes after officers issued 16 citations, made one arrest and gave 400 verbal warnings Friday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Nashville Police issued 18 citations and made three arrests for non-compliance with the Metro Health Department's mask mandate on Saturday.

The announcement comes as MNPD concluded Day 2 of stricter enforcement of the city's mask mandate. This brings the total amount of citations to 38 and the total amount of arrest to four.

This comes after officers issued 16 citations, made one arrest and gave 400 verbal warnings Friday.

Three teams of eight police officers were on foot doing walking patrols, while six additional officers were on ATV's conducting mobile enforcement, including stopping and citing any "transpotainment" vehicles still operating.

Police were joined on Broadway by staff from Metro Health, the Transportation Licensing Commission, Beer Board and the Fire Marshal's Office.