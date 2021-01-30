Mid-South Musician silenced by COVID but his sounds echo on

Fallen band leader played out of poverty, family hopes to help others learn the tune.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Decades and decades of music, inspiration and success. That's exactly how anyone would describe local musician and band instructor Joe Sills. He was fixture within the Mid-South and left a lasting mark through music education. He recently passed away but his life will be remembered for generations to come thanks to his son, also named Joe Sills, who watched his dad change lives and now he picks up the torch in his honor.

"He went from a little boy in a town with dirt roads to Madison Square Garden." Sills said.

He became a local legend, gone but never forgotten.

"He knew everyone from the Mississippi River to the Tennessee River." Sills said so when the news of his passing due to COVID-19 spread, the impact was felt across the Mid-South. Now his son wants his father's musical and philanthropic legacy to live on forever.

Sills was born and raised in rural Haywood County and played his trumpet all though high school. He never took lessons he just had a natural ear for hearing the music and creating it.

"Whatever he heard, he could repeat on almost any instrument." his son said.

This natural born talent put Sills on a path of success. With his 1956 Mendez trumpet in tow and talent to boot, he earned a scholarship to the University of Memphis, or Memphis State in his day...all thanks to his parents who sacrificed a lot to be able to buy him that trumpet at a pawn shop.

"This one instrument changed his life. It kept him out of Vietnam, it made him a band director, it was a ticket to play with STAX, I mean, incredible journey." his son said.

My father, a band director, passed away this weekend.



A remarkable thing happens when special teachers leave us—their students mourn, too. Next week, he will be buried to the sounds of his old bands blaring over an open field and its long silent tombs. pic.twitter.com/E7QZ96tp9H — Joe Sills (@joesills) January 16, 2021

After earning his degree in music education, Sills went on to play countless events for local venues even making it to the national stage. In his eyes, however, his biggest accomplishment was leading music programs at five Midsouth High Schools: Bolivar Central, Murray, Ripley, Haywood and Dyersburg High schools.

"At each one, he changed lives, by the hundreds." his son proudly told me.

His passing on January 15th was tragic but, peaceful and dignified. His son, although separated because of the pandemic, gave a final performance that would make his father proud.

"In the hour that he died, I picked up that saxophone and even though I haven't played since middle school, I found the notes to play taps, and play him home."

At this funeral, former students, colleagues, friends, and family came from all corners of the country to pay and play their respects to a man whose life was defined by music.

"For all these years later to have people come and embrace us and embrace him...that's the most healing thing that could happen." said his son

The music won't stop now that Sills is gone. His son has picked up his father's trumpet and started a go fund me to raise money for one U of M student to receive the instrument of their dreams, year after year, in his father's honor and scholarship in his namesake.