Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced that over 23,000 Tennesseeans have been tested for COVID-19 at 67 drive-thru testing sites over the past three weekends, part of the Unified-Command Group's efforts to reduce barriers and widen access to testing.

Soldiers and airmen supported the Tennessee Department of Health at 16 sites this past weekend and were able to test 5,153 residents.

Eight sites were open on Saturday, with 2,733 people tested. Followed by another eight sites on Sunday, with 2,420 tested.

Lee reminded Tennesseeans that testing remains the highest priority of the state, "We are grateful to the thousands who came out to receive a test this weekend and we continue to remind Tennesseeans: when in doubt, get a test."

There were four testing sites in East Tennessee:

• Blount County tested 465 individuals on Saturday.

• Bradley County tested 292 individuals on Saturday.

• Campbell County tested 397 individuals on Sunday.

• Unicoi County tested 188 individuals on Sunday.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, said, "With ample capacity at our county health departments during the week, we continue to encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of free testing at these locations."