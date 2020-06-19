Tennessee making more masks available to the public

More than 30 well-known groups and organizations, including UT, have joined the TN Strong Mask Movement

In an effort to make it easy for all Tennesseans to wear a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state has partnered with a number of organizations to hand out close to 300,000 free or low-cost cloth face coverings.

The distribution comes as the CDC strongly urges people to wear masks when in large gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Tennesseans have stepped up to do their part and keep their neighbors safe throughout this health crisis,” Mark Ezell, Director of the Economic Recovery Group, said in a statement on Thursday. “The more we can encourage masks and make them fun, the better we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19. These businesses are the heart and soul of Tennessee, and we’re grateful to them for helping our citizens stay healthy and have a little fun sporting their favorite brands while they’re at it.”

More than 30 well-known groups and organizations, including the University of Tennessee, have joined the TN Strong Mask Movement, by designing their own logo masks and handing them out to customers and workers or providing them at low cost.

"Wearing a mask is about protecting those around us, and it’s only when everyone is committed to this simple act that we are able to significantly reduce the spread of the virus," said Chancellor Donde Plowman. "It is a prime example of how Vols help Vols, and by doing so protect one another. That's why we will be distributing two masks and a gaiter to every member of our campus community."

You can bulk order masks for your business or get a family-five pack of TN Strong faces masks for $5 here.

Here are the participating brands:

