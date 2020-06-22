More young people being diagnosed with COVID-19 in Knox Co.

As more people get out and about, it's still important to take safety precautions to keep people safe and the slow the spread of COVID-19.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County saw a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and while officials said that wasn't unexpected, it's still concerning.

The health department has reported 48 new cases since Friday, bringing the total case count to 680. There are currently 135 active cases.

"We know everyone wants to return to normal and wearing a mask isn't always ideal," said Charity Menefee of the Knox Co. Health Dept. "But COVID-19 is still very much part of our community."

She acknowledged that the warnings are repetitive, but they are so important.

Health officials continue to stress five core actions for staying healthy and slowing the spread of the virus: wearing a mask, keeping 6 feet of distance from others, frequent sanitization of surfaces, handwashing, and staying home if you are sick.

"While you may be young and healthy and not scared, someone around you might not be the same," she said. "You have the power to make decisions that decreases the burden of disease in our community."

Health officials remind the public that wearing a mask does not prevent you from getting sick. Instead, it will keep people who don't know they have the virus from spreading it. People can have COVID-19 for several days before showing symptoms, and some never have any symptoms at all.

Menefee noted that they are seeing more reported cases in young people.

As contact tracers talk to those with the illness and try to track down those they've come in contact with, Menefee said it's clear that not everyone is following those five core actions.

"They're out and about, going on trips, having parties," she said.

The number of hospitalizations is rising, across the state and locally. There are currently 58 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Knox County. At this point, there are enough ICU beds and ventilators, but those resources are not infinite.