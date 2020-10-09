Morristown company manufacturing rapid COVID-19 tests

Team Technologies will produce 3 million rapid tests this year, and a minimum of 3 million tests per month at the start of 2021.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Team Technologies in Morristown is known in East Tennessee for one thing — helping people keep their teeth clean.

"Most folks know us for the great toothbrushes we make," said President and CEO Marshall White.

The company also makes medical supplies and starting this month, their products will include one item in very high demand: COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

"For us to be a part of this pretty important tool to fight this pandemic, we're really excited about it," said White.

This test can only be bought and administered by healthcare professionals, but it's really easy and fast to use.

"You would take the sample from your nose, you would mix that sample into a buffer solution, you drop our test strip into the tube with the solution, put the cap on it, and between five and 15 minutes later you'll get a reading," said White.

No machinery or extra technology is needed to process the results.

Much like a pregnancy test, two red stripes means you tested positive for COVID-19, one red stripe means negative and no stripes mean the test is invalid.

Team Technologies plans to manufacture 3 million kits by the end of the year and increase to 3 million per month and beyond as long as tests are needed.

"With a rapid test you can tell very quickly if there's a contact tracing in a population that's exposed," said White. "You could get these test results back quickly and make better decisions sooner."

The chemical test strips will come from Maxim Biomedical Inc., out of Rockville, Maryland. White says that company is the one developing the science behind the test. Team Technologies will manufacture and package the tests into kits to sell.

Team Technologies is also working with companies nearby in Morristown and Knoxville to get the final product distributed.

White isn't sure where exactly these tests will go, but he met with Governor Bill Lee's coronavirus task force last week to see if the state would be interested in using these rapid tests.

"We have a passion for helping those who help others," said White.