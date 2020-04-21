PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With the Tennessee governor's safer at home order expiring on April 30, many Pigeon Forge businesses plan to reopen on May 1.

According to a video posted on the Pigeon Forge Chamber's Facebook page, the businesses will be taking precautions to keep workers and visitors safe. Things won't go straight back to normal, they warned.

The spokesperson said social distancing will still be maintained, so restaurants would be limiting seating. She also said businesses will clean more than normal and there will hand sanitizing stations available.

Lodging locations plan to reopen with contactless check-in and check out as a safety precaution.

She said they expect the theaters and dinner shows to reopen on May 9 with limited seating.

Happy Tuesday from Pigeon Forge! Chat with us as we share new information and explore more of the beautiful area! Don’t forget to visit www.supportsmokies.com for your discounted gift cards to use on your future trip! Posted by Pigeon Forge Chamber on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

As for Dollywood, the park has not announced an opening date, but the chamber "heard June 1" for the theme park and Splash Country.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park has also not announced a reopening plan, but the chamber expects it to be May 1. Again, that date has not been confirmed by park officials.

She said if you are planning a trip and have a particular business you are curious about, you should call them.

She mentioned a couple of big events that have been rescheduled, including the Music in the Mountains spring parade, which will now be on June 19. The Rod Run will be from June 11-13. She said the event page on the chamber's website was being updated as other events are reschedued.

