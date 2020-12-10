Nashville investigating big worship event outside courthouse

Nashville Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd says the city will pursue “appropriate penalties” against the organizer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville officials say they are investigating a worship event outside the historic courthouse over the weekend that packed together thousands of people, many unmasked despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nashville Health Department spokesman Brian Todd says the city will pursue “appropriate penalties” against the organizer, saying that person did not submit an application to the health department or permit application to any Nashville department.

Worship event leader Sean Feucht posted videos of the big gathering to social media. Feucht has been associated with similar gatherings in other cities.

The investigation comes as new COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tennessee.

"We have worked very hard to slow the spread of COVID by taking a measured approach to protect the community. The Health Department is very concerned by the actions that took place at the event and we are investigating and will pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer," Todd said in a statement Monday.

Feucht is an evangelist from California and is associated with the Bethel music, WSMV in Nashville reports.