coronavirus

Nashville Metro Board of Health mandates face coverings, masks to be worn in public

NASHVILLE, Tenn — The Metro Board of Health voted Friday to require anyone out in the public in Davidson County to wear face coverings or masks.

The board made the vote during an emergency meeting held Friday afternoon. The motion passed 4-0.

Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of Metro Public Health Department, and health department staff will develop the policy within the next 24-48 hours.

The meeting was called after 232 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Davidson County, raising the 14-day average case count to 153. Metro Public Health reports 8,876 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Davidson County on Friday.

