Nashville Police to start enforcing mask mandate

Metro Police say anyone who doesn’t follow the mask order will face a civil citation that could result in a $50 fine.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nashville Metro Police will begin cracking down on people not following Nashville’s mask mandate.

Starting from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday teams of school resource officers will be assigned to both sides of Broadway for 16-hour shifts to enforce the mask order.

There will also be electronic signs on Broadway reminding people of the order.

Metro Police say anyone who doesn’t follow the mask order will face a civil citation that could result in a $50 fine.

The enforcement of the mask mandate follows a spike in reported COVID-19 cases, many of which are said to have originated in the downtown area, according to a Metro heat map.

Officers in Nashville have been issuing advisory notices to people not following the mandate since June 29 but will now begin issuing citations.