Nashville seniors get COVID-19 vaccine with a Disney twist

Staff at Morning Pointe in Franklin dressed up as Disney characters to celebrate their residents getting the vaccine and to give them a peace of mind.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some seniors are now receiving the coronavirus vaccine, with a Disney twist.

Staff at Morning Pointe in Franklin dressed up as Disney characters to celebrate their residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine and to give them some peace of mind.

"We're ready to see life change and start living again ... and hopefully open up so some families can make that interaction with their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and to just start living their best life again," said Morning Pointe Executive Director Lori Domer.

She also said that it's important for the staff and residents to get the vaccine because that way, they can all protect each other.