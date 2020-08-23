Neck gaiters can be used as face masks while returning to school, health officials say

The Knox County Health Department said while multi-layer face coverings are best, neck gaiters are better than nothing. Both KCS and UT said they will allow gaiters.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — As East Tennessee students head back to school, a lot of them will be required to wear masks. That includes Knox County Schools and the University of Tennessee.

10News has heard from many viewers asking which types of masks are most effective.

The Knox County Health Department said the answer is multi-layered face coverings.

"CDC and Johns Hopkins and other folks really recommend that multi-layered masks are the best option for cloth face coverings," said Charity Menefee, Director of Environmental and Communicable Disease for the Knox County Health Department. "A gaiter or any type of face covering is better than nothing."

After a small Duke University study questioned whether gaiters are effective, the Knox County Health Department said they contacted the state for guidance. The Tennessee Department of Health told them gaiters are not the best option but do have some benefits, per Menefee.

Currently, the University of Tennessee allows cloth face masks, bandannas, medical masks or gaiters to be worn. Chancellor Donde Plowman said those guidelines will continue unless the Knox County Health Department advises otherwise.

Knox County Public Schools will accept neck gaiters as the required face coverings as well, per a KCS spokesperson.

Face shields, however, are not considered to be replacements for masks.

"Some students and staff may utilize a face shield as a reasonable accommodation on a case-by-case basis, but appropriate documentation is required," a spokesperson said.

The University of Tennessee said face shields may be used for additional protection as long as another type of face covering is worn.