KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Farmers’ markets provide communities with access to fresh produce and goods, while also supporting local businesses. Knoxville’s New Harvest Farmers’ Market will continue with its spring season opening on April 23, with added precautions to keep shoppers and vendors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it is traditionally encouraged that shoppers gather and socialize at the farmers’ market, organizers are asking for people to refrain from these norms and only do their shopping.

Other safety measures include chalk marks in front of vendor booths to remind customers to practice social distancing and 10 feet of space left between vendor booths. Staff and vendors will also wear masks and gloves, and common areas will be cleaned frequently to help prevent the spread of germs.

Hand sanitizer and portable handwashing stations will be available at the market as well. Customers will have to order verbally and will have their goods bagged by the vendor. Customers are also being encouraged to use payment apps like Venmo in order to have as little physical contact with other people as possible.

Pre-orders will also be available, and customers will be able to pick those up via curbside delivery at the farmers’ market.

Activities that normally take place at the farmers’ market, such as the Nourish Kids Club, will be suspended until further notice. SNAP processing and SNAP doubling will still be available.

The New Harvest Farmers’ Market’s opening day will be on Thursday, April 23, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., but early arrivals will be allowed in an effort to prevent overcrowding. The farmers’ market will take place at that time every Thursday through September.