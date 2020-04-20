Older people -- those over age 60 -- are among the most vulnerable to becoming sick from the COVID-19 virus. Many also may live in isolation at a time when they especially could use reassurance.

The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability has launched a no-cost program, Care Through Conversation, to ensure that the needs of these older adults are met. It announced the program Monday.

Volunteers will make regularly scheduled phone calls where the volunteer will check to see if someone needs any food or medical assistance. These needs assessments will also be paired with a warm conversation to guarantee the participant is physically and mentally safe.

In a news release,Tennessee first lady Maria Lee said, "Having personally volunteered for the program, I can attest firsthand how much a simple phone call helps brighten the day of those isolated from everyday life."

Volunteers will go through a background check and get training on conversational cues and instructions on how to handle common situations.

To register someone who could benefit from a Care Through Conversation phone call, click here or call 615-253-4307.