HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have announced that more states have met the criteria and will be added to the Travel Advisory:

Effective 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, anyone traveling into Connecticut, New York, or New Jersey from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average are directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state.

As of Tuesday, June 30, there are currently sixteen states that meet the criteria:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

This list will be updated on a regular basis as the situation develops across the country.

Added states are California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah

Previously only Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah, and Texas were on the list.

Last week, Lamont said, as far as enforcement, for now it will be voluntary, and people are expected to do the right thing.

"We found in this state that I didn't have to punish people about the masks, almost everybody was wearing the masks," said Governor Lamont, "I'd like to think that same type of voluntary compliance is going to work in this case as well," he said.