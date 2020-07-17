No COVID-19 testing at KCHD Monday as officials look for cooler options

There are long lines of people waiting to be tested at the health department, and right now they are lined up outside in the summer heat.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — With more and more people lining up to get tested for COVID-19 as the temperature rises, the Knox Co. Health Dept. is looking for a location that will be more suitable in the summer months.

KCHD usually offers free tests at its main location every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. In the past few weeks, the lines just keep getting longer and people are forced to wait outside in the hot weather.

Health officials know this is uncomfortable and are looking for other options.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said Friday they would not offer testing on Monday, July 20, as officials try to find a place where people could be inside while awaiting their turn.