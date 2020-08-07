Number of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson Co. rises above disease burden threshold, nursing home visitation to end

Visitation to nursing homes is allowed as long as counties maintain a disease burden of fewer than 10 new cases for every 100,000 people over two weeks.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County rose higher than the number of cases a county can report while safely allowing visitation at nursing homes Tuesday, according to officials. Now, nursing home visitation is expected to end.

Officials said that the disease burden in Jefferson County is now higher than the allowed amount to allow visitation in nursing homes. They said that the county had a rate of 11.85 new cases per 100,000 residents over a two week period, according to the state's COVID-19 case tracking system.

Visitation to nursing homes has been allowed in Tennessee since June 15, as long as counties maintain a disease burden of fewer than 10 new cases for every 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

Facilities that choose to re-open to visitors must also meet the following requirements:

Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;

No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days;

Compliance with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines;

Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located.