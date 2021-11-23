Oak Ridge Schools ends mask requirement

The continued use of voluntary face coverings is still encouraged for the health and safety of the students, faculty and staff.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge Schools ended its mask requirements for students, faculty and staff on Nov. 13.

In an email sent to the district, schools officials said the school system’s mandatory face-covering policy was terminated to follow Tennessee Governor Bill Lee's legislation (House Bill 9077/Senate Bill 9014).

The bill changed the authority of public schools to enact and enforce COVID-19 health restrictions including, but not limited to, the required wearing of face coverings in public schools, according to Oak Ridge Schools.

The Oak Ridge Schools said the legislation was effective immediately and that it superseded and ended the authority of the Oak Ridge Board of Education to enact and enforce a mask mandate policy during the pandemic.