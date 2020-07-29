One patient and 11 employees test positive for COVID-19 at NHC HealthCare Fort Sanders Center

One employee has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 12 people at the NHC Healthcare Fort Sanders Center have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Tuesday. According to the center's website, 11 employees tested positive as well as one patient.

According to officials, one employee has recovered after testing positive. The patient who tested positive is considered an active case. It was reported on a dashboard on the NHC website.

The center provides care for seniors in the area. The National Healthcare Corporation has centers across the U.S. Following Tennessee guidelines, the center said visitation is following restricted guidelines.