One year has now passed since the first confirmed positive COVID-19 case in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the very first case of the coronavirus in Williamson County on March 5, 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friday marks one year since Tennessee reported its first case of COVID-19.

On March 5, 2020, Governor Bill Lee confirmed the state's first case in Williamson County.

Knox County would report its first case a week later on March 12.

Over the last year, more than 780,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tennessee, and more than 11,500 Tennesseans have died to the virus.

Now, the numbers are steadily decreasing. The state's positivity rate is at 4.67% as a third vaccine is starting to roll out.

The state will also enter Phase 1C on Monday, expanding its vaccination efforts to anyone over 16 with high risk medical conditions, pregnant woman and caregivers of medically fragile children.

NPR reports about 14% of Tennesseans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 7% have received two doses.