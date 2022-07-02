Parents ask federal judge to help enforce mask mandate in Knox County Schools

In a motion filed last week, the plaintiffs said students and staff are not following the mask mandate. Attorneys for KCS said there is "substantial compliance."

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — On Friday, a new court filing claims teachers, students and administrators across Knox County Schools are violated the district's mask mandate.

They listed specific examples including students wearing mesh or lace masks, sporting events with mask-less students in the stands and instances where bus drivers and administrators chose not to wear the face coverings.

It concludes with the plaintiffs requesting a monitor and/or compliance plan and for Knox County to "show cause on the issue of contempt."

"The pictures were wide-ranging and included a mask-less board member, principals, teachers and a hoard of unmasked students," an attorney wrote.

In response, the plaintiffs said an employee in the law director's office took photographs that were "purposefully staged to deceive the plaintiffs with a false and defensive impression of mask compliance."

Jennifer Nagel is an advocate for students with learning disabilities. She said she's frequently in school buildings and has noticed varying degrees of compliance.

"Some are following, some are not," she said. "When I was [at Hardin Valley], I didn't see anybody out of a mask. There's just some other schools that are not [compliant]."

Attorneys for Knox County Schools said the district isn't "deliberately violating or ignoring the court's mandate and that they're "glad to work in the spirit of cooperation."

Staff members are "expected to correct those instances [of improper mask wearing] when and as they encounter them."

They wrote it is ultimately up to Superintendent Bob Thomas to monitor and enforce the preliminary injunction in all of the schools.

The plaintiffs said that isn't working well enough. They wrote there is "no genuine monitoring or enforcement plan in place even though COVID infections continue to skyrocket in Knox County."