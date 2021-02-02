Pellissippi State to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Sept. 20

The event is free and open to the public.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College will be offering both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at its second Vaccinate and Educate Fair on September 20.

The event is free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary.

It will take place outside the Bagwell Center for Media and Art on the college’s Hardin Valley Campus, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Officials said that in case of rain, the event will be moved to the F1 parking lot beside the new Bill Haslam Center for Math and Science, and participants will not need to leave their cars.

According to a press release, Pellissippi State nursing students gave 124 vaccines at the college’s first Vaccinate and Educate Fair on August 30. The vaccines are provided by Winbigler Medical, PLLC.

Pellissippi State is working with the nonprofit Faith Leaders Initiative and New Directions Healthcare to offer these Vaccinate and Educate fairs. Education stations will provide information about COVID-19 and how to keep you and your family safe, officials said.

Free popcorn and snow cones will be available at the event. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone 12 years old or older.