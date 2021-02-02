Pellissippi State to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine on August 30

Officials encourage people to bring their original vaccine cards.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College will offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised people at its Vaccinate and Educate Fair on August 30.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place outside the Bagwell Center for Media and Art on the college's Hardin Valley Campus on 10915 Hardin Valley Road from 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Pellissippi State Nursing faculty and students will be administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials said.

According to a press release, Pellissippi State will also offer a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those who had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least eight months ago (March 1). Officials encourage people to bring their original vaccine cards.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This includes people who have:

Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Officials said that Pellissippi State is working with the nonprofit Faith Leaders Initiative and New Directions Healthcare to offer the Vaccinate and Educate Fair for the community.

There will be education stations providing information about COVID-19.