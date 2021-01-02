People aged 70 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in most Tennessee counties

Some counties may be in different phases of the rollout, depending on supply of the vaccine and the local demand.

Tennesseans who are aged 70 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting on February 2 in most areas, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The change comes as the TDH reports the state is now receiving increased allocations of COVID-19 vaccines. That means that an additional 300,000 Tennesseans are now eligible to be vaccinated.

For counties with health departments managed by the TDH, you can start registering for vaccinations here, starting on Tuesday. That does not include larger counties like Knox County, which has its own health department and is managing its own rollout.

Separate counties may progress through vaccination phases at different times, depending on supply and demand for them. You can see where your county is in the rollout here.

Tennessee is expecting about 93,000 doses of these vaccines this week, a 15 percent increase in the state’s previous weekly vaccine allocations.

The state is rolling out vaccinations by prioritizing people who are most at risk of death or serious illness. Right now, healthcare workers, first responders and people aged 70 and up are eligible in Tennessee.

TDH said people aged 70 to 74 have a 70 percent higher rate of death and a 40 percent higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 as compared to those aged 65 to 69.

More people will become eligible for the vaccine as supplies increased and the people who qualify before them are vaccinated. TDH expects the state may be able to expand vaccination to Phase 1b groups and those aged 65 and older as soon as March if vaccine supplies continue to increase.