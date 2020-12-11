Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures

Researchers said that the mRNA vaccine needs to be stored in sensitive conditions, possibly as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pfizer announced that they were close to developing a vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers said there could be logistical challenges for distributing it.

They said that the mRNA vaccine needs to be stored in sensitive conditions, in temperatures as low as -112 degrees Fahrenheit. Freezers do not normally reach temperatures that low, and officials warned that specialized freezers may be hard to get ahold of.

"There's nothing in the food industry that will get that cold," said Bob Larkin, with H&H Refrigeration. "You are going to need an environmental test chamber which is usually at a medical facility or a laboratory."

Refrigerators that reach temperatures that low can be expensive. Modern Portable Refrigeration builds some designed to hold vaccines, which may be used to hold the COVID-19 vaccine.