Pigeon Forge trolley and tram services suspended through Dec. 16 due to rising COVID-19 cases

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge announced Thursday it would be temporarily suspending its Mass Transit services effective immediately through at least December 16.

City manager Earlene Teaster said the suspension will include all trolleys and trams due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The city plans to disinfect all trolleys and offices in the meantime.

"We understand the inconvenience and apologize for the short notice. Officials will monitor the situation with plans to return the trolleys to service on Dec. 16. We hope this provides a time of healing for employees and their families," Teaster said. "Continue to do your part to keep our city’s residents, visitors and employees safe. Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. Your help is greatly appreciated."