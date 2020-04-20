KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot Co. is donating $225,000 to help several non-profit agencies meet community needs amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The private Knoxville-based firm is giving $50,000 to United Way of Greater Knoxville's COVID-19 Response Fund and $50,000 to Second Harvest of East Tennessee.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley is receiving $25,000.

Also, the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund will receive $100,000, according to Stephanie Myers, Pilot's external communications supervisor.

Pilot Co. is donating $225,000 to area non-profits.

Pilot Co.

United Way of Greater Knoxville helps a variety of groups in the Knoxville area. Its COVID-19 Response Fund goes to assist those providing essential services as the community grapples with the pandemic.

Second Harvest collects and then redistributes food aid to various agencies in East Tennessee to help feed the hungry.

Pilot founder Jim Haslam said in a news release Monday that the firm hopes "to provide some relief to the many families and professional drivers grappling with financial hardships, job disruptions or childcare challenges. More than ever, we must take care of each other and work together.”

St. Christopher, based in Knoxville, helps over-the-road tractor-trailer drivers who become sick or hurt. Pilot is one of its sponsors.

Pilot's operations include a network of travel centers and truck stops in the U.S. and Canada.