PSTCC nursing students helping during pandemic by administering COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers

Within five minutes of posting the sign-up sheet Wednesday night, 50 students had volunteered.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Nursing students at Pellissippi State Community College started administering the first rounds of a COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers at Covenant Health hospitals on Saturday.

Within five minutes of posting the sign-up sheet Wednesday night, 50 students had volunteered.

Pellissippi State Nursing students Megan Boyle, Yesenia Perez, and Keiara Tate administered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville while Stephanie Busby, Autumn Smith, and Angela Worley administered the vaccine at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville.

Pellissippi State Nursing students Megan Boyle, Yesenia Perez and Keiara Tate administered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.



Read more: https://t.co/cVid1JQWgY#PellissippiStrong #NursingStudents pic.twitter.com/yAmfnQShaL — Pellissippi State (@ps) December 21, 2020

Pellissippi State students were prepared to draw up the vaccine themselves, but Covenant Health had pharmacists on hand at the hospitals Saturday to draw up the medication, which was then put into a cooler.

The vaccine was administered to hospital frontline workers and other staff, including those who work in the cafeteria, housekeeping, and maintenance.