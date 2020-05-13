KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Knox County Health Department and Tennessee National Guard will hold free mass testing at six area public housing developments this weekend.

They'll tackle three on Saturday and three on Sunday, according to Charity Menefee, KCHD director of communicable and environmental disease.

Specifics about the times are still being prepared and will be released later this week, Menefee said, addressing the media Wednesday during the Health Department's daily briefing.

The Knoxville area has a handful of housing developments that are subsidized for lower-income residents.

Gov. Bill Lee said earlier this month public housing was one sector the state wanted to target for increased testing. That's now ramping up, and the National Guard is helping local health departments with the effort.

Major General Jeffrey Holmes, adjutant general of the state National Guard, said Tuesday the Guard would be working with Memphis, Chattanooga and Nashville as well as Knoxville.

Charity Menefee of the KCHD talks about plans to test residents of area public housing developments.

KCHD

Anywhere from six to eight guardsmen will help at the housing sites, Holmes said. In addition, the Tennessee Department of Human Services will be on hand to help anyone who needs access to emergency services or help with money for child care and supplemental nutrition.

Addressing other topics in the daily briefing, Menefee said the department has received 131 complaints so far this month from the public about restaurants and other businesses that may not be following health guidelines as they reopen.

Health Department employees are checking with those businesses and advising them as needed, she said.

A task force of experts also is looking at and reviewing how and if to reopen community splash pads and public swimming pools. Memorial Day weekend signals the traditional opening of public pools for the summer.

Menefee said officials are watching positive virus case counts and evaluating whether they're rising amid an easing of restrictions on social gathering and business reopening.

Guidelines should be coming soon about public pools and how they might open, she said.