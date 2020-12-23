Putnam sheriff won’t be enforcing governor’s latest executive order limiting gatherings

Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said his office will not be seeking out violators of Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order limiting indoor public gatherings.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said his office will not be seeking out violators of Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order limiting indoor public gatherings to “only 10 people” over the holiday weekend.

“In light of Governor Bill Lee’s latest Executive Order, citizens of Putnam County should know that the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will not be using our resources to restrict your constitutional liberty by ensuring ‘only 10 people’ are gathered for indoor public gatherings over the holiday weekend, especially while hundreds of people are allowed to be in grocery stores together on any given day of the week,” Farris said in a news release.

“Deputies will not be seeking out violators of this order. We trust our citizens to use their constitutional liberty to make the right choices and decisions for themselves when planning social gatherings with family for Christmas and any other time.”