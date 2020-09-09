Race for the Cure goes virtual for 2020

“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's 2020 Race for the Cure is going virtual for 2020.

The annual event that attracts hundreds of walkers and runners was set for October 31 at World's Fair Park. It will now take part virtually that same day, along with a Survivor Car Parade.

“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can race together – even if we can’t be together – because breast cancer is not canceled,” according to a press release.

In the press release, Komen East TN noted that the Knoxville Race for the Cure serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen’s local funding for screening and diagnostic services and patient financial assistance, as well as breast cancer research. It also provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

“We believe we will be able to preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising race even though we will be racing where we are,” added Amy Dunaway, Executive Director. “The need is greater than ever before, as people become unemployed, losing their insurance. Komen’s local patient financial assistance program is also saving lives by allowing patients to remain in treatment.”