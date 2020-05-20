KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — You'll soon have more places to cool down as it heats up outside.

Pools and splash pads will reopen Tuesday, May 26, in Knox County under phase 2 of a reopening plan amid coronavirus concerns. The Knox County Health Department announced an update Wednesday afternoon about the plan.

The county Parks and Recreation Department is working to get them ready for visitors.

The city of Knoxville said operations of city pools and splash pads have not been determined yet.

In Farragut, the town said it doesn't have an opening day for the McFee Park Splash Pad yet. Its splash pad will require maintenance and inspections before opening.

Knox County Health Department Director Martha Buchanan said she's not concerned about COVID-19 spreading through the water. But close-contact activities that go on in and near the pool can spread the virus.

"Think about what we do at pools. We don't just swim. We gather, we socialize, we eat, we touch, we horseplay in the pool. We do all of those things that we do in the pool. Trying to keep some kids away from each other in the pool when they're trying to play a game of whatever it is they're trying to play. And you're going to find that really hard to do."

The Health Department will announce more details Friday.