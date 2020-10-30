Record day for COVID-19-related deaths in TN; Blount County sees 5 more

Knox, Anderson and Cocke counties saw 2 deaths each, according to figures Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — On a day that saw record high deaths from COVID-19 complications, the virus also hit East Tennessee hard.

Blount County saw five new deaths Friday from the virus, bringing its total to 41.

Two more deaths were reported in Knox County, bringing the total to 105 since the pandemic began. The county health department reported 149 new virus cases Friday and 1,453 active cases.

Hospitalizations rose by 4 to 67 from Thursday.

Anderson and Cocke counties both reported two new deaths. Each now has 16 total.

Single deaths were also reported Friday in Claiborne, Fentress, Loudon and Sevier counties.

Across the state, 78 new deaths were reported, a record, according to state authorities.

Long-term care facilities have been among the most hard hit places during the outbreak. A total of 3,945 residents have been infected with COVID-19, and 448 have died, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

In Tennessee, 3,341 people have died of complications from the disease since March. Almost 1,400 people are now hospitalized with it.

State and local health authorities urge all residents to wear a mask when going out and about in public. Some counties including Knox, Sevier and Hamblen have mask mandates in place.