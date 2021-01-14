Red Cross in critical need of convalescent plasma donations to help treat COVID-19

People who have recovered from COVID-19 can donate convalescent plasma and help the American Red Cross save lives.

People who recovered from COVID-19 can help save lives just by donating blood.

The American Red Cross said that it is facing a shortage of convalescent plasma, used to help treat COVID-19. Inside of the plasma are antibodies that help identify and attack the coronavirus, which can be used to treat people diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Anyone who wants to help can fill out an eligibility form online to donate plasma. Their COVID-19 diagnosis will need to be confirmed by a lab test, and they will need to have been symptom-free for at least 14 days. The form also asks if people have had a follow-up test showing they were negative for the coronavirus.

Donors will also need to make an appointment on the American Red Cross website. They will automatically be entered to win two tickets to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles after the Red Cross partnered with the NFL.

Donors who give before Jan. 20 will also be entered to win a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card.

Since COVID-19 vaccines are new, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that vaccine recipients should not be convalescent plasma donors for now.