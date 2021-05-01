x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

Coronavirus

Remembering and honoring the faces of COVID-19

It's easy to get caught up in the numbers, the data, the statistics. But behind each piece of information is a person impacted by COVID-19.

TENNESSEE, USA — The numbers are both alarming to see and overwhelming to comprehend.

Deaths, hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 are reported at the local, state and national levels.

Graphs and charts are starting to blur together, but behind each number is a human impacted by this virus.

As we continue to consume data, it's important to remember the people those numbers represent.

COVID-19 does not discriminate. It infects the very people who work to defend against it.

Doctors and nurses. Young and old.

Some struggle but make it through.

Others pass without the chance to say goodbye.

The faces of COVID-19 are not strangers.

They're mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, friends and neighbors, all worthy of the lives they're given.

Over the past 10 months, we've shared a lot of sad stories surrounding the virus: people died, lost their jobs, lost their loved ones.

But there are also stories of hope, survival and finding joy from the little things.

These stories aren't about numbers. They're about people.

There are so many more people we haven't highlighted, but we honor their struggles and keep their families in our thoughts.

Survivors

Becca and Scott Brooks

RELATED: 'It's a rough time' | Kentucky couple still battling COVID-19 symptoms weeks after diagnosis

Patrick Dalton

RELATED: Perfect 10: Patrick Dalton, COVID-19 survivor and former Knoxville football player

Jim Froula 

RELATED: Recovered coronavirus patients are now offering words of hope

Kyle Hooker

RELATED: Blount County man recovers from coronavirus, plans to donate plasma to help other patients

Dr. Arnold and Jeanie Hopland

RELATED: East TN doctor who got COVID-19 in February shares perspective as cases worsen

Alex Hyde

RELATED: 'We didn't take it seriously enough' | Monroe Co. mother shares son's COVID-19 recovery, urges others to stay home

Tonya Jones 

RELATED: WATCH: Heartwarming video shows moment East Tennessee patient discharged from hospital

Dr. Daniel Lewis

RELATED: Greeneville doctor recovers from 6-week battle with COVID-19

Brady Livingston

RELATED: 'It happened so quickly' | High school freshman battles rare illness connected to COVID-19

Robert Livingston

RELATED: "It was pretty scary" | 27-year-old hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hamblen County

Philip Nagy

RELATED: "Like I won the lottery" | Father of two comes home after 11 days fighting COVID in ICU

Micah Scheetz

RELATED: 'It's scary' | 22-year-old shares her story after being hospitalized for COVID-19

Smartt family

RELATED: 'It is miserable' | Oak Ridge family infected by COVID-19 urges mask usage

Sandy Whited 

RELATED: Oak Ridge nurse credits hospital colleagues for saving her life from COVID-19

In Memorium

Clarence Jackson Ballew

RELATED: Korean War veteran dies after battle with coronavirus

Sandy Blankenship

RELATED: Family remembers woman who died after testing positive for coronavirus at Athens nursing home

Mildred Bowlin 

RELATED: 'She was a force' | Morristown sisters remember mother who died from COVID-19

Don Crider

RELATED: Morristown Police chaplain dies after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Vanda Earles

RELATED: Nursing home employee dies of COVID-19 after testing positive at nursing home

Joe Forgety

RELATED: 'That was the last time we saw him' | Family recalls calling father before he died of COVID-19

Jackie Goins

RELATED: As coronavirus cases in nursing home rise, family mourns brother lost to COVID-19

Joe Lenhard

RELATED: "Dad would hate being a statistic" || National lab executive, Oak Ridge community leader dead of COVID-19

Mayor Glenn Moser

RELATED: Monroe County to lower flags to half-staff Friday after Madisonville Mayor dies of COVID-19

Joyce Parker

RELATED: Longtime Blount Co. teaching assistant dies of COVID-19

Oliver Clyde Roberts Jr.

RELATED: Remembering the people we've lost to the coronavirus

Related Articles

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

1 / 10
AP
A worker places boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on a truck to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Roane Co. students get creative with cutout for homecoming after teen had to quarantine

1 / 10
Roane County Schools