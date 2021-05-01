Remembering and honoring the faces of COVID-19

It's easy to get caught up in the numbers, the data, the statistics. But behind each piece of information is a person impacted by COVID-19.

TENNESSEE, USA — The numbers are both alarming to see and overwhelming to comprehend.

Deaths, hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 are reported at the local, state and national levels.

Graphs and charts are starting to blur together, but behind each number is a human impacted by this virus.

As we continue to consume data, it's important to remember the people those numbers represent.

COVID-19 does not discriminate. It infects the very people who work to defend against it.

Doctors and nurses. Young and old.

Some struggle but make it through.

Others pass without the chance to say goodbye.

The faces of COVID-19 are not strangers.

They're mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, friends and neighbors, all worthy of the lives they're given.

Over the past 10 months, we've shared a lot of sad stories surrounding the virus: people died, lost their jobs, lost their loved ones.

But there are also stories of hope, survival and finding joy from the little things.

These stories aren't about numbers. They're about people.

There are so many more people we haven't highlighted, but we honor their struggles and keep their families in our thoughts.

Survivors

Becca and Scott Brooks

Patrick Dalton

Jim Froula

Kyle Hooker

Dr. Arnold and Jeanie Hopland

Alex Hyde

Tonya Jones

Dr. Daniel Lewis

Brady Livingston

Robert Livingston

Philip Nagy

Micah Scheetz

Smartt family

Sandy Whited

In Memorium

Clarence Jackson Ballew

Sandy Blankenship

Mildred Bowlin

Don Crider

Vanda Earles

Joe Forgety

Jackie Goins

Joe Lenhard

Mayor Glenn Moser

Joyce Parker

Oliver Clyde Roberts Jr.

