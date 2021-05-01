Remembering and honoring the faces of COVID-19

TENNESSEE, USA — The numbers are both alarming to see and overwhelming to comprehend.
Deaths, hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 are reported at the local, state and national levels.
Graphs and charts are starting to blur together, but behind each number is a human impacted by this virus.
As we continue to consume data, it's important to remember the people those numbers represent.
COVID-19 does not discriminate. It infects the very people who work to defend against it.
Doctors and nurses. Young and old.
Some struggle but make it through.
Others pass without the chance to say goodbye.
The faces of COVID-19 are not strangers.
They're mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, friends and neighbors, all worthy of the lives they're given.
Over the past 10 months, we've shared a lot of sad stories surrounding the virus: people died, lost their jobs, lost their loved ones.
But there are also stories of hope, survival and finding joy from the little things.
These stories aren't about numbers. They're about people.
There are so many more people we haven't highlighted, but we honor their struggles and keep their families in our thoughts.
Survivors
Becca and Scott Brooks
RELATED: 'It's a rough time' | Kentucky couple still battling COVID-19 symptoms weeks after diagnosis
Patrick Dalton
Jim Froula
Kyle Hooker
Dr. Arnold and Jeanie Hopland
Alex Hyde
RELATED: 'We didn't take it seriously enough' | Monroe Co. mother shares son's COVID-19 recovery, urges others to stay home
Tonya Jones
Dr. Daniel Lewis
Brady Livingston
Robert Livingston
Philip Nagy
Micah Scheetz
Smartt family
Sandy Whited
In Memorium
Clarence Jackson Ballew
Sandy Blankenship
RELATED: Family remembers woman who died after testing positive for coronavirus at Athens nursing home
Mildred Bowlin
Don Crider
Vanda Earles
Joe Forgety
RELATED: 'That was the last time we saw him' | Family recalls calling father before he died of COVID-19
Jackie Goins
Joe Lenhard
RELATED: "Dad would hate being a statistic" || National lab executive, Oak Ridge community leader dead of COVID-19
Mayor Glenn Moser
RELATED: Monroe County to lower flags to half-staff Friday after Madisonville Mayor dies of COVID-19
Joyce Parker
Oliver Clyde Roberts Jr.