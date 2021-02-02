Reports: Six deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Hamblen County

According to reports, the Hamblen County coroner said Friday that his office has dealt with six deaths due to COVID-19 this week.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County Coroner Eddie Davis said Friday that his office dealt with six COVID-19 related deaths this week, according to reports.

None of the reported deaths have been included in the state's current report, according to reports. They said that it can take a week to 10 days or more for a new COVID-19 related death to be reflected on the state's report.

The announcement comes as Hamblen County and East Tennessee see a significant rise in COVID-19 cases. In late July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended nearly every East Tennessee county return to wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Davis also encouraged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The Hamblen County COVID-19 task force is also encouraging vaccinations, according to reports.

The Mayor of Morristown, Gary Chesney, also posted his own vaccination card on social media recently as a way to encourage others to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Friday, state health leaders reported 29 more deaths due to COVID-19 along with 4,647 new cases. Health leaders said 2,077 people were hospitalized across the state.