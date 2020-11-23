Roane County mayor issues mask mandate as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise

"I hope the community will take this order without causing more division among our citizens."

Roane County's mayor has issued a mask mandate as cases and deaths rise in the county.

All residents in the county will be required to wear face coverings or maks when in a public space or county-owned buildings.

Mayor Ron Woody issued the mandate Monday to take effect immediately, saying it will expire December 29 unless Governor Bill Lee extends his executive order allowing county leaders to issue the mandates.

"I hope the community will take this order without causing more division among our citizens. I hope no no law enforcement will be needed due to this order," Woody said.

Roane County joins other rural counties such as Claiborne and Grainger counties in issuing a mask mandate as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise to record levels across the state.

There are exceptions to the mandate, listed below: