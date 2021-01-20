Roane State closes OR building for COVID-19 deep cleaning

The Coffey-McNally Building is expected to remain closed until Monday.

Roane State Community College is closing one of its Oak Ridge campus buildings because of an uptick in "self-reported COVID-19 cases."

Closure of the Coffey-McNally Building, which features classrooms, took effect Wednesday and was expected to remain in effect until Monday, Jan. 25, after a thorough cleaning, according to Sarah Self, director of marketing and public relations.

The building includes classrooms, labs, a dental clinic, library, bookstore and testing center.

"The reported cases appear to be isolated and all those affected are observing quarantine," according to a notice released Wednesday afternoon.

The nearby Goff Building will remain open.

Coffey-McNally also was closed for cleaning in June after a student was found to have the virus and had been in the building.

"Classes scheduled to meet in the Coffey-McNally Building during this time will be held virtually. Additional instructions regarding these classes will be provided to students by instructors," according to Self's release.